Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 195,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 203.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 21.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,444 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,719,000 after buying an additional 124,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

