Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 27,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cano Health Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 8,820,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,437. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $766.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CANO

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.