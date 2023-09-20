Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.90

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.90 and traded as low as $37.75. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 20,167 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $529.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.