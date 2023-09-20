Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 781,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,844. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
