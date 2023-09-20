CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

CBAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 378,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBAK Energy Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

