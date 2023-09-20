Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.73

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and traded as high as $21.23. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 37,861 shares changing hands.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $512,000.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
