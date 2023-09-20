Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 947,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

