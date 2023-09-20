Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. 1,258,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,636,852. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

