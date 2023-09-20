Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CERE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 596,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Paul D. Burgess acquired 21,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Paul D. Burgess acquired 21,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. acquired 83,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,213.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,213.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after buying an additional 3,576,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 358,880 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after buying an additional 347,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

