Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.02. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 290,138 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimerix Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 72.53% and a net margin of 535.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

