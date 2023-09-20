Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 1,030,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

