Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 976,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus increased their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

