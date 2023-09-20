Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,324. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

