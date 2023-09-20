Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $28,381.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,146,274.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $28,381.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,570. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 801,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.76. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

