Creditcoin One Day Volume Tops $16.44 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $38.08 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

