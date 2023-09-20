Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 659,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,072. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

