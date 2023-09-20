Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 824,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

