DataHighway Price Hits $0.46 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001694 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $22,911.39 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.48127854 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,096.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

