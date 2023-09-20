Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. 410,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 915,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -2.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

