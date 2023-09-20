Decred (DCR) Market Cap Hits $211.30 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.63 or 0.00050294 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $211.30 million and approximately $595,369.15 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00148208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00023898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,505,292 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

