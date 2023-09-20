Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $546.54

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.54 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 545 ($6.75). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 549 ($6.80), with a volume of 18,577 shares trading hands.

Dignity Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The company has a market capitalization of £275.43 million, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 546.58.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

