Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.01

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.01 and traded as high as C$14.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 449,804 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.08.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
