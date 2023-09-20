Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ELAN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 1,030,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,150,000 after buying an additional 188,305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

