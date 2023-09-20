ELIS Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $18.11 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,080.63 or 0.99966989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04162939 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.