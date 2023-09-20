ELIS (XLS) Price Down 10.5% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $8.00 million and $98.80 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,144.98 or 0.99956522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04162939 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

