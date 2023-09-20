Enigma (ENG) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $131,704.67 and $49,839.69 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

