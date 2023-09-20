Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.97. 4,523,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $116.86 and a one year high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.