Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

EVC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 236,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.17. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $273.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 187,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

