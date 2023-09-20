ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $8.29 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $43.23 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,134.50 or 1.00067303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0075788 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $486.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

