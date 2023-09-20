Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $407,052.45

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $71.78 million and $407,052.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,130.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00239159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00792789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00545604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00057491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00115665 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,773,381 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.