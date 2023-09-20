Eric Ryan Shander Sells 4,932 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $107,024.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,083.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 627,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.77 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

