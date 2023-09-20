Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 25,288 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Evotec Stock Up 0.7 %

About Evotec

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

