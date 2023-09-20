Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,813.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,813 ($34.84) and traded as low as GBX 2,766 ($34.26). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,768 ($34.29), with a volume of 1,062,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.64) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The stock has a market cap of £25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,173.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,849.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,812.20.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

