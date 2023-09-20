Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 41,679 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.66. 161,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,733. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average of $267.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

