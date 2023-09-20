Family Investment Center Inc. Buys 242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 3,452,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,767,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

