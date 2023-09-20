Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases 6,489 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 12.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.76. 158,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,050. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.