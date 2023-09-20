Family Investment Center Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.22. 728,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,759. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.44 and its 200-day moving average is $392.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

