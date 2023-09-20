Family Investment Center Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Family Investment Center Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,786,422. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.