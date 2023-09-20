Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $186.01 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,899,506 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

