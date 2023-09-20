FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 155.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

FGF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. FG Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. FG Financial Group had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FG Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

