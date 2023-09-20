FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 155.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FGF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. FG Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FG Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
