Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading Down 2.9%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.70. 17,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 16,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.
Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.
