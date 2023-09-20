FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.72

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.