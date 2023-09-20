First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIZ

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 1,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at $619,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 109,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 145,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.