First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of First Farmers Financial stock remained flat at $62.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $68.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

