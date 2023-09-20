First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
Shares of First Farmers Financial stock remained flat at $62.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $68.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.
About First Farmers Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers Financial
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.