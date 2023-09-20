First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,417. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

