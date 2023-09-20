Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 142,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $35,755.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,040.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,252 shares of company stock worth $167,943. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 90.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 28.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 45.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 214,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.54 million, a PE ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

