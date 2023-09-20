Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as low as C$4.04. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 252,193 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FVI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$212.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.16 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.5708333 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

