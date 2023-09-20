Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

FEDU stock remained flat at $9.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

