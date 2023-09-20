Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 22,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a current ratio of 87.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

