Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

FCX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

